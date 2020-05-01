CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — Three men have been arrested in connection with the April 30 murder of a Bloomfield man in a search that involved multiple law enforcement agencies in New Mexico and Colorado.

Mark Lindsey, 43, of Bloomfield, is accused of first-degree murder and a second-degree felony count of conspiracy to commit murder, according to a Bloomfield Police Department press release.

Eric Crosby, 33, of Durango, and Michael Greer, 28, of Durango, face the same charges as Lindsey and a felony count of tampering with evidence.

They are accused of killing 51-year-old Leodis Williams in a shooting on the morning of April 30 in the 900 block of West Maple Street in Bloomfield.

Mark Lindsey (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene and is described in the press release as a gunshot victim.

“The Bloomfield Police Department is immensely grateful for the assistance of all who helped, it is very comforting and rejuvenating to know that through all of our recent trials as a country, the American spirit cannot be broken," Bloomfield Police Deputy Chief Randon Matthews said in the press release.

The investigation into the shooting led to a shelter-in place order for residents that was announced through social media. It was in the area of Maple Street, between South Church Street and South Frontier Street.

The order was lifted around 10:16 a.m. by a San Juan County Sheriff's Office post on Facebook.

Eric Crosby (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Multiple agencies participated in the search for the three suspects, including Aztec police; Town of Ignacio, Colorado police; Durango, Colorado police; New Mexico State Police along with San Juan County and La Plata County, Colorado sheriff's offices.

"Along with information provided by members of our community, we were able to bring closure and justice to the family of Mr. Williams and give residents peace of mind that the suspects were apprehended within hours of the murder," Matthews said.

Mugshots for Crosby and Lindsey were available on the San Juan County Adult Detention Center online jail records, but no mugshot was posted for Greer.

Crosby was booked at 7:44 a.m. on May 1 and Lindsey at 9:30 a.m. the same day.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

