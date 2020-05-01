CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

April 25

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 1:11 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:55 a.m. on the 700 block of South Laguna Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 2:58 a.m. on the 2300 block of North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 8:38 a.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:24 a.m. on the 2800 block of LaSalle Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 10:56 a.m. on the 1000 block of North Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 11:35 a.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 1:52 p.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 2:02 p.m. on the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 2:18 p.m. on the 1400 block of South Bluffview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:19 p.m. on the 3500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 4:40 p.m. on the 1400 block of South Bluffview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 5:05 p.m. on the 1000 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 8:15 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

