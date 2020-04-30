CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

FARMINGTON — The Bloomfield Police Department is leading an investigation into a shooting that left one man dead.

Bloomfield police announced that a shooting occurred in the 900 block of West Maple Street on the morning of April 30, according to a press release.

A male victim was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is a tragic situation and we are grateful for the immediate response from our area law enforcement agencies. Help from the (San Juan County) Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police will be instrumental in our investigation.” Bloomfield Police Chief David Karst said in a press release.

The Sheriff's Office and State Police are providing assistance to Bloomfield police handling the investigation.

No information was listed in the press release about a possible suspect or suspects.

Area residents were initially asked to shelter-in-place via social media. The Sheriff's Office updated its social media post at 10:18 a.m. to announce that the shelter-in-place was lifted.

Law enforcement is still investigating the scene and plans to release more information.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office notified the community via Facebook around 9:50 a.m. on April 30 that law enforcement responded to an area south of U.S. Highway 64 in Bloomfield.

The area was listed as Maple Street, between South Frontier Street and South Church Street. Residents were asked to shelter in place or avoid the area, as there was a heavy police presence.

Bloomfield police posted an alert on its Facebook page around 9:58 a.m., asking people to keep their distance in the area as law enforcement cleared the scene.

Chief Karst asked residents to avoid the area of West Maple Street until further notice.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

