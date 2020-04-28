CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

FARMINGTON – Police say they arrested a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old male for suspicion of burglarizing several vehicles.

Officers responded to reports that two males were checking vehicles to see if the doors were unlocked on the 2800 block of Rio Vista Court around 2:45 a.m. on April 28.

“Officers contacted the adult man, Trey Stanley, 21, and the 16-year-old juvenile, both of Farmington, and found items related to six auto burglaries in their possession,” police spokesperson Nicole Brown said in a press release.

She said detectives interviewed both suspects and executed two search warrants.

Stanley faces six burglary counts as well as counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, receiving stolen property and resisting/obstructing an officer.

The juvenile also faces six counts of burglary. His name was not released.

“The on-going investigation and search warrants have linked these suspects to several other auto burglaries, and detectives will be seeking additional charges,” the release stated.

Police may contact additional victims, and warn people to keep vehicles locked and not store valuables like guns and purses in their vehicles.

Contact John R. Moses at 505-564-4624, or via email at jmoses@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Trey Stanley (Photo: Farmington Police Department)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/04/28/man-juvenile-arrested-suspicion-multiple-vehicle-burglaries-farmington/3046157001/