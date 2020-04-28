CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Cynthia Gonzales was arrested at 12:05 a.m. on April 24 on the 1900 block of Cortland Drive due to a warrant for contempt along with alleged concealing identity.

• Kristen Toglena was arrested at 12:33 a.m. on April 24 on the 1200 block of Chaco Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

April 24

• Police conducted a welfare check at midnight on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:15 a.m. on the 700 block of South Mesa Verde Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:18 a.m. on the 1200 block of Chaco Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 9:49 a.m. on the 2200 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:50 a.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 10:26 a.m. on the 1700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:15 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a fire assist at 1:22 p.m. on the 600 block of East Hopi Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on officer at 1:56 p.m. on the 5400 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an EMS assist at 3 p.m. on the 6200 block of Rita Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 3:44 p.m. on the 2400 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 3:52 p.m. on the 2400 block of Farmview Lane. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 3:52 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 6:01 p.m. on the 1400 block of South Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 7:45 p.m. on the 700 block of El Paso Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 9:18 p.m. on the 2400 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:26 p.m. on the 2600 block of Southside River Road. A report was taken.

