The defendant is on a no-bond hold at county jail

Story Highlights Jeremy Wilson, 26, is accused child abuse, aggravated battery, aggravated assault against a household member, battery against a household member and aggravated assault.

Wilson is accused of pointing the rifle at the two women then at himself.

Wilson's preliminary hearing is set for the morning of April 30 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County man faces multiples charges, including child abuse, after an alleged domestic violence incident where one woman said she was choked. He is also accused of pointing a rifle at two women while a small child was in the room.

Jeremy Wilson, 26, is accused of third-degree felony counts of child abuse and aggravated battery along with fourth-degree felony counts of aggravated assault against a household member, battery against a household member and aggravated assault, according to the criminal complaint.

John Beckstead, Wilson's attorney, did not respond to requests for comment.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.

A corporal was informed around 4:11 p.m. on April 19 of a domestic violence call. The victims were at the intersection of East 30th Street and East Main Street in Farmington after fleeing the scene.

The alleged incident occurred at a residence on New Mexico Highway 516 west of Aztec. Wilson's wife and her friend described the alleged incident to the corporal.

They said Wilson and his wife got into an argument while her friend, who brought along her two-year-old daughter, was visiting.

The friend said she went and stood between Wilson and his wife, as she believed he was going to hit his wife.

Wilson allegedly grabbed the friend's neck then pinned her against the couch, then let go of the friend's neck and left the room.

They said he returned with a firearm described as an "American Tactical 300 blackout rifle," according to court documents.

Wilson is accused of pointing the rifle at the two women then at himself. The friend said the rifle was pointed at her chest.

The toddler was standing next to her mother when Wilson allegedly pointed the firearm. Wilson is also described as throwing a chair during the incident.

A court document states that Wilson allegedly said the friend was a threat to his marriage and he would "take out any threats" if he needed to.

The two women and the toddler then fled the residence.

Wilson was sitting outside the residence wearing body armor and a ballistic helmet when law enforcement arrived on scene and arrested him.

The defendant denied grabbing the woman's neck and pointing the firearm at anyone. The rifle was collected as evidence.

District Court Judge Daylene Marsh ordered Wilson be held without bond at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center during an April 23 hearing.

Marsh wrote in her order there appeared to be prior incidents of domestic violence and that Wilson posed a high probability of danger to others.

Wilson's preliminary hearing is set for the morning of April 30 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

How to get help

The Stronghearts Native Helpline is available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. in CT at 1-844-762-8483 and at www.strongheartshelpline.org.

The Family Crisis Center hotline is staffed 24-7 at 505-564-9192 or toll-free at 1-888-440-9194 and at familycrisiscenternm.org.

The Family Harmony Program Crisis Hotline is staffed 24-7 at 505-368-1157.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

