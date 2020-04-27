CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Justin Garza was arrested at 8:56 p.m. on April 22 on the 2600 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged driving while under the influence of liquor and/or drugs and driving while license revoked.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

April 22

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:36 a.m. on the 200 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 7:32 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:21 a.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 10:12 a.m. on the 2200 block of Ridgecrest Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:40 a.m. on the 900 block of San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 12:24 p.m. at the intersection of South Monterey Avenue and East Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 3:53 p.m. on the 2400 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 5:11 p.m. on the 900 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:33 p.m. on the 1800 block of North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 6:19 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Mojave Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:18 p.m. on the 1900 block of Ranch Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a vehicle complaint at 8:37 p.m. on the 2600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 8:51 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 10:26 p.m. on the 800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/04/27/farmington-police-department-blotter-april-22-2020-calllogs/3033161001/