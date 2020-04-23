CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

The children taken into CYFD custody

FARMINGTON — Two "extremely intoxicated' Farmington residents were accused by police of child abuse after two boys were found with injuriesthat included a "split lip" and a large facial cut.

Keasha Archuleta, 29, is accused of two second-degree felony counts of child abuse, and Jose Sotelo, 27, is accused of two third-degree felony counts of child abuse, according to court documents.

Both suspects are accused of abusing a two-year-old boy and a seven-year-old boy, according to probable cause statements.

Nicole Hall was listed as the attorney for both suspects and did not respond to requests for comment.

Farmington Police Department officers were dispatched around 12:37 a.m. on April 17, to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of East 20th Street on reports of a possible domestic dispute.

Jose Sotelo (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Officers went to an apartment and Archuleta, who answered the door, let the officers inside, a court document stated.. The officers said they saw a large blood stain on a sheet laid out on the couch that looked fresh. Archuleta claimed it was juice, but gave officers permission to search the apartment.

Blood droplets were found all over the apartment, which led to a large pool of blood on the counter of a bathroom.

Sotelo was found upstairs with the two-year-old boy, who had a large cut above his right eye.

Archuleta was later found with the seven-year-old boy, who had dried blood coming from both nostrils of his nose and a "split lip" which appeared to be an old injury.

Both children were transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center to be examined.

Keasha Archuleta (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

While interviewing Archuleta, she became increasingly irate and was yelling profanities at an officer. She also said she had one pint of alcohol.

Both were placed into handcuffs and arrested on counts of child abuse.

Both Archuleta and Sotelo were charged due to the children being in their direct care and they were both extremely intoxicated to the point where stated that they did not know how the two-year-old was injured and did not seek medical attention for his injuries.

An officer waited at the hospital for a New Mexico Child Youth and Families Department employee to pick up the children.

Both suspects were released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on April 20.

Their preliminary hearings are set for the morning of April 29 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

