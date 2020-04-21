CLOSE Tips on what to do when someone you care about goes missing. Video by Jordan Fenster/lohud Wochit

Sasha Marie Krause (Photo: San Juan County Sheriff's Office)

FARMINGTON — An Arizona Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of an Arizona man in the death of Farmington resident Sasha Marie Krause, 27, whose remains were found on Feb. 24.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office announced on April 21 that Mark Gooch was arrested at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, according to a press release.

Detectives from the Coconino County and San Juan County sheriff's offices around 9:20 a.m. on April 21 executed search warrants at the Air Force base where he lives.

Coconino County investigators learned during the time Krause went missing around Jan. 18, that Gooch traveled to Farmington from Luke Air Force Base.

Investigators also learned Gooch was placed near Sunset Crater in Coconino County where her body was located.

Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll thanked San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari and deputies for their efforts in the case.

The Glendale Police Department, the U.S. Air Force and the FBI were some of the agencies that assisted in the investigation.

Krause was reported missing in early hours of Jan. 19 at the Lamp & Light Publishers on County Road 5577 in the Crouch Mesa area.

Krause was seen leaving her residence around 8 p.m. on Jan. 18, and did not return. Her vehicle was located at a nearby church in the area where she lived.

At the time, the San Juan County Sheriff's Office did not have evidence of an abduction, but it was not ruled out.

A $50,000 reward was issued on Feb. 12 by the San Juan County Sheriff's Office Foundation to help find Krause.

Coconino County law enforcement released information on Feb. 24, that a woman matching Krause's description was found deceased on Feb. 21 between Wupatki National Monument and Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument, north of Flagstaff.

Her identity was later confirmed by her fingerprints. The investigation shifted to a murder and kidnapping case after Krause was identified.

