Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Creighton Yazzie was arrested at 7:19 p.m. on April 13 on the 5400 block of East Pinon Hills Boulevard for an arrest warrant along with alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs and concealing identity.

• Donna Korn was arrested at 5:30 p.m. on April 13 on the 400 block of East Comanche Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged aggravated battery against a household member.

• Barry Morgan was arrested at 4:30 p.m. on April 13 on the 1600 block of East 20th Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Eleanor Manuelito was arrested at 4:45 a.m. on April 13 on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged criminal trespass.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

April 13

• Police responded to a report of a burglar alarm at 2:45 a.m. on the 900 block of Schofield Lane. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 3:09 a.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 10:52 a.m. on the 2700 block of East Elm Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a breaking and entering at 11:23 a.m. on the 400 block of North Wall Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 11:31 a.m. on the 2800 block of La Salle Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 12:29 p.m. on the 3400 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 12:36 p.m. on the 200 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Villa View Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 4:25 p.m. on the 1600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:26 p.m. on the 400 block of East Comanche Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 7 p.m. on the 5500 block of Evans Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:04 p.m. on the 3700 block of San Median Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:46 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 8 p.m. on County Road 3451. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 9:27 p.m. on the 900 block of Hollywood Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:01 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

