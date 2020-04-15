CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

April 10

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 3:15 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to an EMS assist at 9:16 a.m. on the 400 block of East Hopi Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shots heard at 10:14 a.m. on the 100 block of West 33rd Street. No report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 12:07 p.m. on the 1800 block of Hutton Avenue. No report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 12:25 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a Fire assist at 1:18 p.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 3:09 p.m. at the intersection of Airport Drive and West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:17 p.m. at the intersection of West Arrington Street and North Bowman Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 5:02 p.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 5:37 p.m. on the 1800 block of South Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:22 p.m. on the 400 block of West Cedar Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:51 p.m. on the 300 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a trespassing at 9:53 p.m. on the 4700 block of Gila Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 10:08 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 11:06 p.m. on the 1700 block of East 23rd Street. No report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of East Navajo Street and North Vine Avenue. No report was taken.

