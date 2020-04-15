Farmington Police Department blotter for April 10, 2020
Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
April 10
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 3:15 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police responded to an EMS assist at 9:16 a.m. on the 400 block of East Hopi Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of shots heard at 10:14 a.m. on the 100 block of West 33rd Street. No report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 12:07 p.m. on the 1800 block of Hutton Avenue. No report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 12:25 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a Fire assist at 1:18 p.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 3:09 p.m. at the intersection of Airport Drive and West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:17 p.m. at the intersection of West Arrington Street and North Bowman Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 5:02 p.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 5:37 p.m. on the 1800 block of South Butler Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:22 p.m. on the 400 block of West Cedar Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:51 p.m. on the 300 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a trespassing at 9:53 p.m. on the 4700 block of Gila Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 10:08 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 11:06 p.m. on the 1700 block of East 23rd Street. No report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of East Navajo Street and North Vine Avenue. No report was taken.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments