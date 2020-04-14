CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

April 8

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:07 a.m. on the 3400 block of San Medina Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:28 a.m. on the 100 block of East Twilight Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at 9:47 a.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 10:14 a.m. on the 1300 block of Camina Vega. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:50 a.m. on the 400 block of North Lorena Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 12:49 p.m. on the 1500 block of North Carlton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:27 p.m. on the 3800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting and assault on officer at 1:58 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:11 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 3:48 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 4:35 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:49 p.m. on the 900 block of Cannery Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:13 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:16 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:34 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:08 p.m. on the 3000 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at 7:08 p.m. on the 1000 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:29 p.m. on the 400 block of San Paula Avenue. A report was taken.

