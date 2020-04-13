CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

April 8

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:01 a.m. on the 100 block of West Amsden Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of burglar alarm at 7:08 a.m. on the 1700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:25 a.m. at the intersection of Sierra Vista Drive and First Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:48 a.m. at the intersection of South Miller Avenue and East Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 11:20 a.m. on the 500 block of East Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 1 p.m. on the 200 block of North Locke Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 1:54 p.m. on the 4700 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 3:32 p.m. on the 5400 block of Coburn Place. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:06 p.m. on the 700 block of South Laguna Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 4:48 p.m. on the 300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:22 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 6:16 p.m. on the 600 block of West Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 6:42 p.m. on the 200 block of East Ute Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 7:14 p.m. on the 1800 block of Holly Hock Circle. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 7:58 p.m. on the 300 block of East 28th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 9:27 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/04/13/farmington-police-department-blotter-april-8-2020-callogs/2982738001/