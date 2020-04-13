CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

The defendant was released from the county jail on April 13

Story Highlights Patrick Meadows, 53, is accused of two, third-degree felony counts of aggravated battery (deadly weapon).

A Farmington Police Department detective was dispatched 10:30 p.m. on April 8 on reports of a double stabbing near the intersection of 17th Street and Butler Avenue.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of April 22 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man was arrested and accused of stabbing two men, then leaving a knife in a dumpster by a convenience store.

Patrick Meadows, 53, is accused of two third-degree felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the criminal complaint.

He is accused of stabbing two men on the night of April 8 near the 700 block of East 17th Street in Farmington, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

He did not have legal representation on April 13.

A Farmington Police Department detective was dispatched around 10:30 p.m. on April 8 on reports of a double stabbing near the intersection of East 17th Street and Butler Avenue.

Meadows was stopped by officers near the intersection of North Monterey Avenue and East 18th Street, based on a description given of the suspect's clothing.

The two men told police that were drinking alcohol in the 700 block of East 17th Street when said they approached Meadows to check and see if he was "okay."

Patrick Meadows (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Meadows allegedly stabbed one man, then stabbed the second man four times in the abdomen and his side, according to a court document. The first man told police he didn't know he and the other man had been stabbed until he saw the knife in Meadows' hand.

Meadows continued to walk north along Butler Avenue as the two men went inside the residence to call police.

When questioned, the defendant denied being in an altercation with anyone and denied the stabbing to police, a court document stated.

A Speedway convenience store employee from the 20th Street and Butler Avenue location spoke to police. She stated she was "clocking out" of work when Meadows purchased something. He appeared disheveled with messy hair, and was out of breath.

Meadows allegedly asked the woman for a ride, stating he had been attacked by two men, and a court document said she saw the blood on his hands. She refused to give him a ride, and he left the area.

A knife was later found inside the store's dumpster. The affidavit states the dumpster was in the same direction Meadows walked after leaving the business.

The defendant had his first appearance on April 13 in Farmington Magistrate Court. He was released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on the same day.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of April 22 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/04/13/farmington-man-accused-stabbing-two-men-knife-near-speedway-store/2983195001/