Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

April 6

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:56 a.m. at the intersection of West Pinon Street and West Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of burglary at 6:56 a.m. on the 2000 block of Cuervo Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 6:26 a.m. on the 800 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 8:59 a.m. on the 400 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of burglary at 10:18 a.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 10:19 a.m. on the 900 block of Crestview Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 12:06 p.m. on the 3100 block of Edgecliff Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:28 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:28 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 4:10 p.m. on the 1300 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:19 p.m. at the intersection of South Auburn Avenue and West Pinon Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 7:35 p.m. at the intersection of East 20th Street and North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:07 p.m. on the 1700 block of East Elm Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shots heard at 11:53 p.m. on the 200 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

