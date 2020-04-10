CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Farmington resident is accused of fatally shooting a man in the back of the head in late March in the La Plata area

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man charged with first-degree murder in connection to a shooting in late March will remain at the county jail without bond as he awaits his jury trial.

Ronald Long, 39, is accused of a first-degree felony count of murder along with fourth-degree felony counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Long allegedly fatally shot 56-year-old Michael Gagnebin, of Farmington, on March 29, at residence in the area of La Plata.

Kelly Golightley, Long's attorney, said there are a lot of avenues that she wants to start investigating and she wants to follow-up on claims the prosecution have made.

Ronald Long (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The alleged incident occurred on the afternoon of March 29 at a residence on County Road 1639, just off New Mexico Highway 170 in the La Plata area.

Gagnebin was found deceased with a single gunshot wound to the back of his head.

According to court documents, Long went to the residence wearing a white bandanna to cover the lower part of his face and two men accompanied him.

Long allegedly pointed the gun at Gagnebin and fired two rounds which were described as "fake" and sounded like a "cap gun," the affidavit states

The defendant then allegedly said, "the next one's real" before shooting Gagnebin in the back of the head as Gagnebin walked away from him.

Long had a hearing regarding his conditions of release on the morning of April 8 in Aztec District Court in front of District Court Judge Daylene Marsh.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion on April 1 to keep Long in custody by seeking a no-bond hold for him at the San Juan Count Adult Detention Center.

The defense and prosecution both agreed to hold Long without bond pending trial, according to an April 9 stipulated order signed by Judge Marsh.

Long also waived his preliminary hearing in Aztec Magistrate Court on April 7, according to court documents.

The murder case was bound over for district court, where a future court date has not been scheduled.

The prosecution is also seeking to revoke Long's conditional discharge and probation on three felony convictions after pleading guilty to escape or attempt to escape from a peace officer, larceny and possession of a controlled substance, according to court documents.

A conditional discharge would have allowed Long to avoid a felony conviction on his criminal record had he successfully completed probation.

Long was placed on supervised probation for three years on March 4, 2019 and was set to expire on April 5, 2022.

A hearing on the matter is set for the morning of April 30 in Aztec District Court.

