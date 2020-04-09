CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Lynn Savoie was arrested at 8 p.m. on April 5 on the 700 block of East 20th Street for alleged aggravated DWI.

• Chris Russell was arrested at 2:40 a.m. on April 5 on the 1600 block of Ojo Court for alleged disorderly conduct.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

April 5

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 12:29 a.m. on the 1800 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:16 a.m. on the 1000 block of Riverstone Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 8:15 a.m. on the 1600 block of Ojo Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 9:22 a.m. on the 2800 block of La Habra Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:45 p.m. on the 3300 block of Colgate Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 2:51 p.m. on the 1600 block of Ojo Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 4:52 p.m. on the 4800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of burglary at 5:13 p.m. on the 3500 block of Sierra Vista Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 7:31 p.m. on the 2200 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 7:35 p.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:01 p.m. on the 4700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:49 p.m. on the 500 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 11:24 p.m. on the 300 block of East 28th Street. A report was taken.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/04/09/farmington-police-department-blotter-april-5-2020-arrests-calllogs/5122837002/