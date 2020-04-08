CLOSE Sexual assault happens every 92 seconds in the United States. Here's how to get help if you or someone you know is assaulted. Wochit

Defendant was found guilty during two-day jury trial

Story Highlights Stephen Swaim, 62, of San Antonio, Texas, was sentenced on the afternoon of April 7 in front of Chief District Court Judge Karen Townsend in Aztec District Court, according to court records.

Swaim was found guilty of the five, first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration following a two-day jury trial on Dec. 18 and 19 in Aztec District Court.

The victim also provided the investigators with a 38-page document detailing the sexual abuse by Swaim.

FARMINGTON — A Texas man was sentenced to 90 years in the state prison system earlier this week after being found guilty of sexually abusing a young female relative during a jury trial in December.

Jack Mkhitarian, Swaim's attorney, did not respond to a request for comment on April 8.

The sex offender was remanded to the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Dec. 19 after being convicted of the crimes.

Stephen Swaim (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

He received the maximum sentence of 18 years for each conviction that will be served consecutively, according to San Juan County Chief Deputy District Attorney Dustin O'Brien.

"Our office likes to see sentencing that sends messages and this one definitely sends a message that you should not victimize children," O'Brien said.

The defendant was charged on March 21, 2017, according to the criminal complaint.

The sexual abuse occurred between June 1, 1991, and September 1, 1994, at a residence along County Road 3000 east of Farmington and at Racom, a business in Farmington at the time.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office conducted interviews in January 2017.

During the interviews, investigators spoke to a woman who described being sexually abused by Swaim when she was between the ages of four and ten, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

She lived out of state when she reported the incidents to law enforcement. She also provided the investigators with a 38-page document. In the document, the woman detailed the types of sexual abuse Swaim committed, the long-lasting effects of the abuse, her attempts to make the abuse stop, how she was able to stop the abuse and her reasons for finally reporting the incidents to law enforcement.

The woman stated Swaim performed oral sex on her during the time period when he worked for Racom.

She also said she was forced to perform oral sex on Swaim at least twice. He also sexually assaulted her during that period.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

