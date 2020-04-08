CLOSE

Ewing Todacheene faces federal charges in incident

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office helped taken Ewing Todacheene into custody on April 2. Todacheene allegedly allegedly fired several rounds from an AR-15 style assault weapon near residences and buildings around the community of Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle. (Photo: San Juan County Sheriff's Office)

FARMINGTON — A Bloomfield man is facing federal charges after allegedly firing several rounds from an AR-15-style assault weapon near residences and buildings around the community of Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle southeast of Bloomfield.

Ewing Todacheene, 33, is accused of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to an FBI press release.

The defendant is accused of firing multiple rounds from the firearm on April 2 in the Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle area. No one was injured during the alleged incident.

The Navajo Police Department arrested Todacheene as the FBI, New Mexico State Police and San Juan County Sheriff's Office assisted in the case.

The Farmington FBI office was notified of an active shooter incident near the Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Health Clinic, according to court documents.

Witnesses reporting seeing a man later identified as Todacheene driving around in a green Jeep. The man was seen pointing a firearm at people and firing multiple rounds near multiple residences and dwellings.

A total of eight spent .223 caliber shell casings were found in the area of the health clinic, according to the criminal complaint.

Several witnesses told investigators they saw Todacheene shooting a firearm and pointing it at houses.

One man said he saw Todacheene firing multiple rounds into the air and toward a playground. A woman said she heard seven shots from a man with a weapon in front of her house.

The criminal complaint states when Todacheene was taken into custody, a "black in color AR15 style assault rifle" and a magazine with several rounds of ammunition were found in the rear seat of the Jeep.

Todacheene made his first appearance in Albuquerque federal court via teleconference on April 8, according to court documents.

The defendant was being held in custody April 8 as a detention hearing is set for the morning of April 10.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

