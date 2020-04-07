CLOSE

Both victim, suspect suffered gunshot wounds

FARMINGTON — A Kirtland man remains hospitalized after he allegedly shot his girlfriend in the chest before shooting himself with a handgun during an argument.

Blaine Roquemore, 29, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the criminal complaint.

Roquemore allegedly shot his girlfriend on April 4 at a residence in Kirtland, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

He is listed in stable condition at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, according to hospital spokesperson Laura Werbner.

A San Juan County Sheriff's Office detective responded to a call from dispatch on April 4 regarding a shooting on County Road 6100 in Kirtland.

The detective learned Roquemore and a woman were transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. The detective spoke to the woman in the hospital's emergency department as Roquemore was transported to an operating room.

She was shot once in the chest through her left breast and the projectile was lodged in her left arm near her elbow.

The woman told the detective she and Roquemore had an argument the night before, which continued that morning, about dogs at the residence.

The defendant allegedly bit his girlfriend on her left thigh and she had slapped him a few times during the incident.

She said she then went into the bathroom and Roquemore followed her with a black handgun.

He allegedly "racked the slide of the weapon which made a live round eject" as he pointed the gun to his head, according to court documents.

Roquemore allegedly pointed the gun at the woman and shot her, then pointed the gun at himself and pulled the trigger. He then collapsed to the floor.

The woman told the detective they were both shot once in the chest.

Roquemore's mother was in the residence when the alleged incident occurred but did not hear the gunshots and did not witness the incident, according to court documents.

The detective went to the residence and located a black, .40 caliber handgun.

Dry blood was found on the floor of the bathroom along with two spent casings and two live rounds.

A bullet hole was found in the center of the bathroom door. Police collected a magazine with live ammunition inside as evidence.

His arrest warrant was still active as of April 7, according to court records.

