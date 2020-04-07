CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Earlton Begay was arrested at 3:28 a.m. on April 3 on the 700 block of Sycamore Street for alleged multiple convictions of battery or aggravated battery.

• Johnny Lopez was arrested at 9 p.m. on April 3 on the 1900 block of East 25th Street for alleged disorderly house or social host.

• Oliva Saenz-Najar was arrested at 9 p.m. on April 3 on the 1900 block of East 25th Street for alleged disorderly house or social host.

• Evangeline Hamblen was arrested at 9 p.m. on April 3 on the 1900 block of East 25th Street for alleged disorderly house or social host.

• Kevin Delgado was arrested at 8:06 p.m. on April 3 at the intersection of Airport Drive and Glade Lane for alleged public affray.

• Nolan Johnson was arrested at 6:38 p.m. on April 3 on the 900 block of Glade Lane for alleged unlawful possession of marijuana and aggravated battery.

• Roger Neal Jr. was arrested at 11:30 a.m. on April 3 on the 700 block of East 20th Street for alleged crossing at other than crosswalks and shoplifting.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

April 3

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:28 a.m. on the 700 block of Sycamore Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:09 a.m. on the 2800 block of La Napa Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 10:16 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 11:19 a.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:38 p.m. on the 4000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 2:26 p.m. on the 300 block of East Comanche Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 4:38 p.m. on the 600 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of recovered stolen auto at 5 p.m. on the 3200 block of U.S. Highway 64. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 6:38 p.m. on the 900 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9 p.m. on the 1900 block of East 25th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shots heard at 11:06 p.m. on the 2500 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

