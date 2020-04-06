CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man is incarcerated at the county jail after he allegedly kicked in the door of a Farmington residence, showed the woman inside a handgun in his waistband and threatened to kill her.

Richard Lopez, 26, is accused of a second-degree felony count of aggravated burglary and a petty misdemeanor of criminal damage to property, according to the criminal complaint.

Farmington Police Department officers were dispatched shortly before 4:40 p.m. on March 25 to the 1800 block of Finch Avenue on reports of a breaking and entering. A man later identified as Lopez was seen leaving the scene in a Ford sedan.

An officer spoke to a woman inside the residence. She told police Lopez entered the residence through an unlocked front door and started to yell and curse at her.

Lopez allegedly demanded to see his girlfriend, who is the woman’s relative. His girlfriend was not at the residence during the alleged incident.

The woman said Lopez told her he would kill her then lifted up his shirt to show a black pistol stored in the waistband of his pants.

After a neighbor pushed Lopez out of the residence and locked the front door, he allegedly screamed and then kicked in the front door to re-enter the residence.

The woman told police Lopez then struck her hand, but she did not need medical attention. The neighbor pushed Lopez out of the residence a second time.

Shane Goranson, Lopez's attorney, did not respond to requests for comment on April 6.

Lopez allegedly caused about $325 of damage to the door frame and broke part of a glass window, causing about $35 worth of damage.

He was later located at a residence in the 2700 block of Robin Avenue and was detained.

He told police he was looking for his girlfriend then denied any knowledge of the alleged incident.

Chief District Court Judge Karen Townsend ordered Lopez to be held in the San Juan County Adult Detention Center without bond during an April 1 hearing in Aztec District Court, according to court documents.

The motion filed by the prosecution against Lopez cites one pending case in Farmington Magistrate Court and three pending cases in state district court including larceny, vehicle theft and aggravated battery.

The defendant's preliminary hearing is set for the morning of April 15 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

