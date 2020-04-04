CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Three suspects have been arrested

Story Highlights Sandie Badonie, Connie Johnson, Brianna Kuhfal, Luis Marin and Jonathan Torres are accused of shoplifting and conspiracy to commit felony shoplifting.

Marin allegedly pointed a silver handgun at the Albertsons employee and said he would shoot the employee.

Badonie and Kuhfal's arrest warrants are still active.

FARMINGTON — Five people have been charged in a shoplifting incident in March at a Farmington grocery store. One of the male suspects is accused of pulling a handgun on an employee and threatening to shoot him.

Three of the suspects are being held without bond as the district attorney's office moves to keep them in jail without bond to face felony charges.

Sandie Badonie, 23, of Farmington; Connie Johnson, 27, of the Crouch Mesa area; Brianna Kuhfal, 26, of Farmington; Luis Marin, 25, of Bloomfield and Jonathan Torres, 33, of Farmington, are accused of fourth-degree felony counts of shoplifting and conspiracy to commit felony shoplifting, according to court documents.

Marin is also accused of a fourth-degree felony count of aggravated assault.

The five suspects are accused of shoplifting more than $500 of property from Albertsons at 4909 E. Main St. in Farmington on March 24. Marin is also accused of pointing a handgun at a male Albertsons employee as the suspects fled the scene.

Connie Johnson (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Tyson Quail, Marin's attorney; John Beckstead, Johnson's attorney; and Shellie Patscheck, Torres' attorney, did not respond to requests for comment on April 3.

The Albertsons employee was interviewed around 3:23 p.m. on March 24 by a Farmington Police Department officer.

He was working in the produce section of store when he heard a "loud bang" from the area of the loading dock and went to check on the noise.

The employee said he saw man later identified as Marin pushing a cart full of groceries through an employees-only area.

Jonathan Torres (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

He said he saw Marin and a woman later identified as Johnson loading the groceries into a blue SUV, then they got in the vehicle.

As the vehicle left the scene, Marin allegedly pointed a silver handgun at the employee and said he would shoot him, according to court documents.

The SUV was later located at a Farmington hotel and Badonie was identified as the driver during the alleged incident.

A detective reviewed video footage from Albertsons.

The detective identified Torres as the alleged "lookout," as he was waiting outside the business as Marin, Johnson and Kuhfal were inside the store at different times.

Kuhfal and Johnson each allegedly filled up separate grocery carts with goods.

Luis Marin (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Kuhfal then left the store as Marin entered the store, as he and Johnson allegedly took one of the carts out the back of the store, according to court documents.

One of the carts remained in the store with about $294 of merchandise.

The suspects allegedly stole a cart of goods worth more than $250, which brought the total value of shoplifted items to more than $500.

Badonie and Kuhfal's arrest warrants were still active on April 3.

Marin, Torres and Johnson were arrested and are being held at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed motions to hold those three suspects in the county jail without bond. Marin is being held out without bond following an April 2 hearing.

Torres has an April 6 hearing and Johnson has an April 9 hearing in Aztec District Court on the motions.

The preliminary hearings for the three suspects in custody is set for the morning of April 8 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

