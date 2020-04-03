CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

March 29

• Police conducted a welfare check at 9:32 a.m. on the 600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 12:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:25 p.m. on the 1100 block of South Bowen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 2:35 p.m. on the 1600 block of North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 3:08 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 5:06 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 5:50 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 6:10 p.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 6:28 p.m. on the 1300 block of Camino Monte. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:57 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a vehicle complaint at 7:06 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 3125 and N.M. Highway 516. A report was taken.

