Suspect claims another man told him to rob the business

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man admitted to pulling a knife on a gas station employee to steal just over $8 worth cigarettes, according to court documents.

Alphonso Largo, 32, is accused of a second-degree felony count of armed robbery, according to the criminal complaint.

Largo is accused of using a knife during the robbery of the 7-2-11 gas station at 900 E. Main St. and taking the cigarettes, according to the probable cause statement.

The defendant did not have legal representation on April 3.

Farmington Police Department officers were dispatched around 12:31 pm. on March 30 to the gas station on reports of an armed subject.

The female employee at the store spoke to police as they were en route to the scene. She said a man approached the counter, pulled out a knife and pointed it at her. The man allegedly told her he wanted cigarettes and that he wasn't going to harm her.

Alphonso Largo (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The employee said the robber took an unknown amount of cigarettes and fled the store with a man who had a backpack.

It was later determined that the stolen cigarettes were worth $8.45, according to court documents.

Largo was located walking northbound from the scene and was detained by police. Documents state that Largo admitted to using a knife and pointing it at the woman working in the gas station. A black and silver folding knife was recovered from the defendant. He allegedly told police his friend told him to go into the store and get the cigarettes.

The employee identified Largo. Video surveillance footage from the store was collected as evidence.

Court documents show Largo was on probation until Feb. 8, 2022, after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor DWI charge.

Largo told his probation officer he was intoxicated at the time of the alleged armed robbery, according to court documents.

He was released on March 31 from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

The defendant's preliminary hearing is set for the morning of April 8 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

