Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Nicole Singer was arrested at 10:10 p.m. on March 28 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs and open container.

• Steven Frank was arrested at 5:40 p.m. on March 28 on the 2600 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged aggravated DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked and open container.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

March 28

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 12:05 a.m. on the 200 block of Padilla Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:12 a.m. on the 700 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:17 a.m. on the 1500 block of South Carlton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 10:52 a.m. on the 1500 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:54 p.m. on the 3300 block of North Cochiti Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 2:11 p.m. on the 2100 block of North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 3:44 p.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 3:48 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 4:38 p.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:51 p.m. at the intersection of North Vine Avenue and Hollywood Street. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 7 p.m. on the 2800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:11 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:31 p.m. on the 1200 block of Smith Lane. A report was taken.

