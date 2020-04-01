CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Defendant is incarcerated at the county jail

Long is accused of shooting 56-year-old Michael Gagnebin of Farmington on March 29 in the area of La Plata.

FARMINGTON — The district attorney's office has filed a motion to hold a Farmington man accused of fatally shooting 56-year-old Michael Gagnebin without bond in the county jail as we awaits a jury trial.

Ronald Long, 40, is accused of a first-degree felony count of murder along with a fourth-degree felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant is accused of shooting Gagnebin, of Farmington, in the head on March 29, possessing a handgun as a convicted felon and pointing the handgun at Gagnebin's roommate, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Long did not have legal representation on the morning of April 1.

The affidavit filed on March 31 for Long's arrest reveals new details on the San Juan County Sheriff's Office investigation into Gagnebin's death, and the graphic details surrounding it.

A detective was notified around 3:50 p.m. on March 29 about a possible shooting at a residence along County Road 1639, just off N.M. Highway 170 in the area of La Plata.

The court documents stated Gagnebin was found with a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.

A man described as Gagnebin's roommate witnessed the shooting, he told law enforcement. Two men entered the residence and spoke to Gagnebin before Long entered the residence.

The defendant was wearing a white bandanna, which covered the lower part of his face, according to court documents.

Ronald Long (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The two men are not being identified as they have not been charged in connection to the case.

When asked if other people are being investigated for crimes connected to the murder case, San Juan County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Jayme Harcrow told The Daily Times the investigation is still ongoing.

Long allegedly pointed the gun at Gagnebin and told him "the first two are fake," as he pulled the trigger twice. It sounded like a "cap gun" to the male roommate.

The man told police that Long said "the next one's real," as he accused Gagnebin of sexually assaulting him.

Gagnebin started to walk away from Long when Long shot Gagnebin in the back of the head, the witness told law enforcement.

Long allegedly pointed the gun at the witness before the three men left the scene in an SUV.

Investigators were able to interview the two men who left the residence with Long. Both men told investigators that they saw Long shoot Gagnebin, according to court documents.

Long was arrested around 1 p.m. on March 31 at a residence along Vine Avenue in Farmington, according to Harcrow.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion on April 1 to keep Long in the San Juan County Adult Detention Center without bond as he awaits trial.

The motion highlights four felony convictions for Long including larceny, possession of a controlled substance and battery upon a health care worker.

It also lists three pending probation violations for Long. A hearing on the motion had not been scheduled.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

