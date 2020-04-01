CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Davidson Chee was arrested at 11:47 a.m. on March 24 on the 400 block of Scott Avenue for alleged trespass.

• Adam Carrillo Jr. was arrested at 2:28 a.m. on March 24 on the 2100 block of Bloomfield Highway for alleged residential burglary.

• Joshua Gonzales was arrested at 2:28 a.m. on March 24 on the 2100 block of Bloomfield Highway for alleged residential burglary, possession of burglary tools and criminal damage to property.

• Lajayesz Sandoval was arrested at 2:19 p.m. on March 24 on the 5500 block of Rockcress Place due to a warrant for failure to appear.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

March 24

• Police investigated a report of a commercial burglary at 2:28 a.m. on the 2100 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:05 a.m. on the 7900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 6:31 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 9:30 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 10:34 a.m. on the 2100 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 10:48 a.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:34 a.m. on the 5800 block of Laurie Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 2:19 p.m. on the 5500 block of Rockcress Place. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 2:48 p.m. on the 1800 block of Brookside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 5:50 p.m. on the 3000 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 6:42 p.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:14 p.m. on the 4500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 9:55 p.m. on the 2100 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

