CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man was arrested on March 31 for the alleged first-degree murder of a 56-year-old man found dead of a gunshot wound on March 29 in the area of La Plata.

Ronald Long, 40, is accused of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault (use of a deadly weapon) in the death of 56-year-old Michael Gagnebin, according to a San Juan County Sheriff's Office press release.

Read more: Man convicted for armed robbery of Cricket Wireless story released from jail

The investigation was launched after deputies were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. on March 29, to a residence on County Road 1639 in La Plata on reports of a shooting.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found Gagnebin deceased with an apparent gunshot wound.

Ronald Long (Photo: San Juan County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives then collected evidence, interviewed people and identified potential suspects. On March 30, they executed a search warrant at a residence along South Ivie Avenue in Farmington.

The Sheriff's Office Facebook page had a post at 3:10 p.m. on March 30, asking everyone to avoid the area of South Ivie Avenue, East Animas Street and North Mesa Verde Avenue in Farmington.

The scene was cleared around 7:30 p.m. that day.

Multiple people of interest were transported to the San Juan County Sheriff's Office for questioning.

Keep reading: Former Crime Stoppers director accused of embezzling SUV intended for nonprofit

The investigation led to the arrest of Long by deputies and U.S. Marshals on March 31.

The defendant was transported and booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Long had two felony convictions in 2019 for escape or attempt to escape from the custody of a peace officer and battery upon a health care worker.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/03/31/farmington-man-arrested-sheriffs-office-murder-ronald-long-michael-gagnebin/5100854002/