Story Highlights Steven Magi was sentenced to time served and five years of supervised probation on the morning of March 30 in Aztec District Court.

Magi plead guilty to a second-degree felony count of armed robbery on Feb. 10 by signing a plea agreement.

FARMINGTON — The district attorney's office sought the maximum prison sentence for a man convicted of a 2018 armed robbery of a Farmington Cricket Wireless store, but during a hearing the judge ordered the man released from custody on probation.

Steven Magi, 39, of Farmington, was sentenced on March 30 in Aztec District Court by Judge Curtis Gurley to time served and five years of supervised probation, according to court records.

Magi was incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center from June 2, 2018, to March 30, serving about a year and nine months at the jail.

The March 30 hearing was held after Magi plead guilty to a second-degree felony count of armed robbery on Feb. 10 by signing a plea agreement, according to court documents.

Felony charges for aggravated burglary, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and aggravated assault were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The maximum sentence is nine years for armed robbery with an additional mandatory year for using a firearm, according to court documents.

Steven Magi (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Adam Bell, Magi's attorney told The Daily Times, his client agreed to the plea agreement because he was ready to take responsibility for what happened.

"Given the facts and circumstances surrounding the case, it was a fair and just sentence," Bell said.

The prosecution sought a 10-year sentence to the New Mexico Department of Corrections for Magi as the office believed it was an appropriate sentence, according to San Juan County Chief Deputy District Attorney Dustin O'Brien.

"Any armed robbery with a firearm is a terrifying situation for the victim," O'Brien said.

Magi was one of two people accused of robbing a Cricket Wireless store at 1245 W. Apache St. in Farmington on the night of June 1, 2018, according to The Daily Times archives.

Wes Allen was also charged in the case, along with multiple other crimes, before he was shot and killed on June 7, 2018, in Albuquerque.

Allen was facing charges for two armed robberies including one on June 2, 2018, at the Burnham Fireworks store in Kirtland, along with a drive-by shooting and a kidnapping case.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Service located Allen at a motel in the area of Avenida Cesar Chavez and Interstate 25 in Albuquerque.

Allen reportedly fired his weapon at the agents and deputies, who then returned gunfire and killed the suspect.

In the Cricket Wireless armed robbery, a female employee told police two men later identified as Magi and Allen entered the store, and Allen pulled a black gun on her.

Magi showed the woman a silver handgun stored in the waistband of his pants.

Fifteen Apple iPhones worth about $800 each were stolen along with $500 cash, three pairs of headphones and a set of speakers, according to court documents.

The men tried but failed to open a safe, then left the scene.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times.

