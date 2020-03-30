CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Victim claimed defendant had previously killed her animal

After handcuffs were placed on him, two pocket knives were found on the defendant.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of April 30 in Aztec Magistrate Court

FARMINGTON — A Bloomfield man faces multiple charges for allegedly breaking into a woman's residence while in possession of two pocket knives. Police say she feared for her safety as he tried to keep her from contacting law enforcement.

John Archibeque, 40, is accused of a second-degree felony count of aggravated burglary (deadly weapon), fourth-degree felony counts of possession of burglary tools, false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant did not have legal representation on March 30.

A San Juan County Sheriff's Office deputy filed the criminal complaint and probable cause statement on March 23.

Law enforcement was dispatched around 8:37 p.m. on March 21 to the 6000 block of U.S. Highway 64 in Bloomfield to conduct a welfare check, according to the probable cause statement.

A neighbor called dispatch concerned about a female neighbor, as Archibeque may have entered her house.

When the deputy knocked on the door, he noticed some fast movement inside the residence.

The woman answered the door very quickly as she tried to separate herself from Archibeque, who was standing behind her. She made a run for the door when police knocked on it, and the document said the defendant allegedly grabbed her jacket and told her to stop.

When asked if she was okay, the woman had a quaver in her voice as she said yes, according to court documents.

John Archibeque (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The document states that Archibeque told police he didn't have any weapons and he didn't want to be patted down. After handcuffs were placed on him, two pocket knives were found on the defendant.

The woman told police that Archibeque used tools, including a pry bar and a small grinder, on her front door as he tried to gain entrance into the house. She said Archibeque had been violent toward her all day, yelling and cursing at her.

She said she was very scared of Archibeque, and that he killed her "animal" and threatened to hurt her many times in the past. That animal was not identified in court documents.

Archibeque allegedly entered the residence after she opened her front door, telling the woman to not call the police. He is also accused of taking the woman's phone from her pocket as he was afraid she would call police.

When speaking to police, Archibeque claimed to be the woman's boyfriend and said that he was trying to fix the front door. The woman said they were not in a relationship and there was no issue with the front door.

Archibeque was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center. A controlled substance was found during that process. The defendant was released from the county jail on March 23. His preliminary hearing was set for the morning of April 30 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

