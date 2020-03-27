CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

March 21

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:14 a.m. on the 1200 block of North Allen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 6:02 a.m. on the 2300 block of East 12th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:54 a.m. on the 4500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on an officer at 9:23 a.m. on the 200 block of East Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 11:12 a.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a recovered stolen auto at 11:55 a.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 12:32 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 2:05 p.m. on the 700 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:17 p.m. on the 2500 block of Fox Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:37 p.m. at the intersection of South Harbour Lane and Southside River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3 p.m. at the intersection of Andrea Drive and Rosewood Trail. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 3:23 p.m. on the 1200 block of Mockingbird Circle. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:02 p.m. on the 600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:40 p.m. on the 2500 block of Fox Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:36 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 64 and County Road 6411. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 9:38 a.m. on the 1000 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 10:18 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a recovered stolen auto at 10:28 p.m. on the 700 block of El Paso Drive. A report was taken.

