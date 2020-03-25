CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — A Farmington woman is accused of stabbing a man in the back the evening of March 23. The man claimed the woman went crazy and was on methamphetamine when she chased him with a knife.

Candace Endischee, 23, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant did not have legal representation on March 25, according to court records.

Farmington Police Department officers were dispatched around 9:24 p.m. on March 23 to the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue on reports of a possible stabbing, according to the probable cause statement and police call logs.

The mother of the alleged victim told dispatch her son was stabbed in the back, and the incident occurred in a nearby apartment.

Officers arriving at the scene observed a man holding his lower back and they stated that he appeared to be in serious pain.

A half-inch in diameter wound was found with minimal blood loss, according to court documents.

He was interviewed, then transported to the San Juan Regional Medical Center Emergency Room for the wound and a possible spinal injury.

Candace Endischee (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

He told police he got a text message from Endischee asking to meet up.

They spoke for some time before the defendant allegedly "went crazy and was on meth," then started to fight the man, according to the probable cause statement.

The man said he ran out of the apartment and, as he ran away, Endischee stabbed him in the back.

He collapsed in the living room of an apartment his family was in.

The mother told police she saw Endischee standing in the entrance of the apartment with blood on her hands.

She added that she confronted Endischee and the defendant ran away.

Endischee was later detained and interviewed by two officers.

The officers noted in the probable cause statement that Endischee changed her statements multiple times while being interviewed.

A knife with blood on it was collected as evidence as well as items with blood on them.

Endischee was released on her own recognizance on March 24 from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Her preliminary hearing is set for the morning of April 1 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

