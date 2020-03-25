CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• McDonald Aaron was arrested at 4 a.m. on March 20 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard for alleged aggravated battery against a household member.

• Donovan Frank was arrested at 9:30 a.m. on March 20 on the 600 block of East 20th Street for alleged shoplifting.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

March 20

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 1:34 a.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:17 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 5:23 a.m. on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 7:36 a.m. on the 1800 block of East 22nd Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 8:59 a.m. on the 1700 block of East 22nd Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 10:46 a.m. on the 4200 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:38 a.m. at the intersection of Farmington Avenue and East 30 Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:05 a.m. on the 1500 block of South Carlton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 12:30 p.m. on the 600 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 2:16 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on officer at 3:09 p.m. on the 100 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 3:47 p.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 4:36 p.m. on the 700 block of Katherine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint at 6:46 p.m. on the 3500 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 8:35 p.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

