Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Anthony Ramsey was arrested at 11:28 p.m. on March 17 on the 300 block of West Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Bryan Charley was arrested at 2:01 a.m. on March 17 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Highway for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Irving Begay was arrested at 11:04 a.m. on March 17 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Dominic Hufford was arrested at 2:14 p.m. on March 17 on the 2700 block of Oriole Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

March 17

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 12:08 a.m. on the 1100 block of North Sullivan Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 7:07 a.m. on the 2700 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:49 a.m. on the 200 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 12:29 p.m. on the 3800 block of English Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a lost/found property at 12:33 p.m. on the 1600 block of Ojo Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of non-domestic fight at 12:53 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 1:27 p.m. on the 600 block of Ross Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 2:34 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:50 p.m. on the 4300 block of Windsor Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 4:01 p.m. on the 1600 block of Cliffside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to an accident with injuries at 5:42 p.m. at the intersection of North Auburn Avenue and West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to narcotics at 7:39 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a battery at 10 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a domestic fight at 10:13 p.m. on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:11 p.m. on the 600 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

