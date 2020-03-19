CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Sharene Tso was arrested at 12:11 a.m. on March 13 on the 1400 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged criminal trespass.

• Edison Reuben was arrested at 9:38 a.m. on March 13 on the 100 block of West Broadway Avenue due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Lando Bitah was arrested at 11:38 a.m. on March 13 on the 100 block of West Animas Street due to a warrant for failure to appear along with alleged disorderly conduct.

• Raymond Almeida was arrested at 11:58 p.m. on March 13 on the 1100 block of North Sullivan Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged battery upon a peace officer, concealing identity and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

• Ophelia Cuthair was arrested at 9:46 p.m. on March 13 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Arlana Upshaw was arrested at 6:57 p.m. on March 13 at the intersection of South Dustin Road and Southside River Road due to a warrant for failure to appear along with alleged vehicle must be insured/financial responsibility, driving while license suspended or revoked and improper use of evidences of registration.

• Byron Toledo was arrested at 11:51 p.m. on March 13 on the 4600 block of East Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

March 13

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:49 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:07 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 11:22 a.m. on the 900 block of San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 11:55 a.m. on the 100 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:29 p.m. at the intersection of Foothills Drive and Sagebrush Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:14 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 3:37 p.m. on the 5800 block of Mickey Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 6:43 p.m. on the 5700 block of Country Club Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 8:39 p.m. on the 1100 block of East Ute Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:48 p.m. on the 200 block of West Oak Avenue. A report was taken.

