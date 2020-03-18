CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

March 12

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 12:13 a.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 2:16 a.m. on the 900 block of Schofield Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 6:33 a.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 7:19 a.m. on the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 8:46 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 9 a.m. on the 3200 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10:05 a.m. on the 4500 block of Hawk Place. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect at 10:42 a.m. on the 4400 block of Wildflower Mesa Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 1:56 p.m. at the intersection of East Animas Street and South Laguna Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 2:43 p.m. on the 2200 block of Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:01 p.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 3:28 p.m. on the 200 block of East Elm Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 4:16 p.m. on the 4200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:12 p.m. at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 5:39 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 6:51 p.m. on the 5100 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a civil problem at 7:29 p.m. on the 2300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:59 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 9:11 p.m. on the 2800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 10:56 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

