FARMINGTON — Three people are dead following a head-on crash on March 13 along New Mexico Highway 371 south of Farmington.

Bilgradel Lansing, 44, of Farmington, Ada Lansing, 76, of Teec Nos Pos and Cyrus Pete, 25, of Farmington, were killed in a vehicle crash around 5:55 p.m. on March 13, according to a New Mexico State Police press release.

The crash occurred around mile marker 103 along New Mexico Highway 371, in the area of Navajo Agricultural Products Industry.

A 2016 Jeep driven by Bilgradel Lansing with three passengers was driving northbound along 371 when it crossed the center line into oncoming traffic in the southbound lane and collided head-on with a 2016 Chevrolet driven by Pete.

Both Pete and Bilgradel Lansing were pronounced dead at the scene by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator.

Three passengers of the Jeep and a Chevrolet passenger were transported to a hospital for unknown injuries.

Ada Lansing died at the hospital from her injuries.

A 50-year-old and 16-year-old passenger of the Jeep and a 28-year-old passenger of the Chevrolet were treated.

The 50-year-old and 16-year-old passengers were from Teec Nos Pos. A city of residence for the Chevrolet passenger was not listed.

Investigators believe alcohol appears to be a contributing factor to the crash, and said seat belts did not appear to have been utilized properly. The press release did not state for whom alcohol may have been a factor, along with not specifying which vehicle's occupants did not appear to be using seat belts properly.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

