CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

The defendant was released from jail after posting bond

Story Highlights Keara Brown, 19, is accused of a second-degree felony count of trafficking controlled substances.

A digital scale with white residue and multiple sandwich-sized bags were also found in the room.

Brown's preliminary hearing is scheduled for the morning of March 18 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington woman is accused of trafficking methamphetamine after a "big golf ball sized" bag of the drug was found in a Farmington motel room along with drug paraphernalia.

Keara Brown, 19, is accused of a second-degree felony count of trafficking controlled substances and a petty misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

Angela Swenson, Brown's attorney, did not respond to a request for comment on March 13.

The defendant also had an active warrant for failure to comply when arrested on the afternoon of March 5.

A Farmington Police Department officer was at the Rimrock Lodge at 2530 Bloomfield Highway at 3:53 p.m. on March 5, responding to a domestic fight, according to the probable cause statement.

He was flagged down on reports of a breaking and entering at the motel.

The investigation into the alleged breaking and entering led officers to a motel room where Brown, a man and a woman were found.

Keara Brown (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Brown, along with the man and woman, were detained for active arrest warrants.

The man and woman were not identified as Brown was the only person charged in the trafficking case.

Officers and Brown entered the motel room to gather her belongings to give to a family member.

Multiple pipes and a bong were found on top of a dresser. The defendant gave consent for officers to search the room.

An officer opened a drawer on the night stand and found a "big golf ball sized" bag of a white, crystalline substance believed to be meth, according to the court document.

A digital scale with white residue and multiple sandwich-sized bags were also found in the drawer.

The defendant's $800 cash at 10 percent bond was paid and she was released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on March 10.

Brown's preliminary hearing is scheduled for the morning of March 18 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/03/14/farmington-woman-accused-trafficking-meth-rimrock-lodge/5047301002/