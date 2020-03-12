CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

March 8

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 1:58 a.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 3:21 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:20 a.m. on the 1000 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:28 a.m. on the 1200 block of Chaco Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:21 a.m. on the 200 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:08 a.m. at the intersection of East 20th Street and North Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a harassment at 11:56 a.m. on the 2500 block of East 15th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:50 p.m. on the intersection of North Dustin Avenue and East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 2:22 p.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a strong armed robbery at 3:23 p.m. on the 600 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:13 p.m. on the 1300 block of Griffin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:20 p.m. on the 1900 block of Ranch Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:33 p.m. on the 4300 block of Crow Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 7:15 p.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:31 p.m. on the 400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 8:21 p.m. on the 2100 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:56 p.m. at the intersection of East 23rd Street and Zuni Drive. A report was taken.

