Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

March 7

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:51 a.m. on the 3500 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 3 a.m. on the 1000 block of Billie Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:19 a.m. on the 900 block of McCormick School Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 8:56 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 10:49 p.m. on the 600 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 12 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 12:57 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of DWI/DUI at 2:44 p.m. on the 100 block of South Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 3:51 p.m. at the intersection of West Comanche Street and North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 5:04 p.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:47 p.m. on the 1000 block of Riverstone Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:39 p.m. on the 900 block of West Piñon Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 7:33 p.m. on the 600 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:20 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:08 p.m. on the 700 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 10:08 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on officer at 10:26 p.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 11:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of East 27th Street. A report was taken.

