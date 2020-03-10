CLOSE

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Joel Polich was arrested at 10:16 a.m. on March 6 at the intersection of South Browning Parkway and Bloomfield Highway due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

March 6

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:30 a.m. on the 4300 block of Crow Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 12:41 a.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:44 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 5:48 a.m. on the 1700 block of East 23rd Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a lost/found property at 8:46 a.m. on the 1100 block of North Sullivan Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:03 p.m. on the 300 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 1:55 p.m. on the 1300 block of South Bluffview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 3:08 p.m. on the 3700 block of Fairfax Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting and assault on officer at 3:38 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:26 p.m. on the 3500 block of Twin Peaks Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 6:13 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:17 p.m. on the 800 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a criminal damage to property at 6:46 p.m. on the 500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 7:27 p.m. on the 900 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a nondomestic fight at 8:03 p.m. on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 9:09 p.m. on the 2100 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:33 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 11:39 p.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:42 p.m. on the 3300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.​​​​​​​

