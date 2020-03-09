CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Ahmiah Nahsonhoya was arrested at 12:32 p.m. on March 4 at the intersection of Sage Drive and Cliffside Drive for alleged aggravated driving under the influence as well as allegedly driving without a license and with burned out tail lamps.

• Ernest Stuckman was arrested at 4:53 p.m. on March 4 on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street on an arrest warrant.

• Ryan Tapaha was arrested at 1:02 p.m. on March 4 on the 3700 block of English Road for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Daisy Atcitty was arrested at 6:15 a.m. on March 4 on the 4700 block of Cortez Way due to an arrest warrant.

• Christopher Gorman was arrested at 8 p.m. on March 4 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for allegedly driving with a revoked license, driving under the influence of liquor, disorderly conduct and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

• Cydney Smith was arrested at 12:45 p.m. on March 4 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive on an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

March 4

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 7:25 a.m. on the 100 block of North Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 7:48 a.m. on the 100 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 8:38 a.m. on the 400 block of North Behrend Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 10:55 a.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 11:06 a.m. on the 3500 block of Twin Peaks Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 11:09 a.m. on the 2500 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 11:38 a.m. on the 5700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 1:01 p.m. on the 3700 block of English Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 3:32 p.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on officer at 5:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Fairgrounds. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 7:33 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 9:24 p.m. on the 4700 block of Gila Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:33 p.m. at the intersection of English Road and Largo Street. A report was taken.

