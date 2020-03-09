CLOSE

Defendant has multiple felony convictions

Erickson Matchers (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man with multiple convictions is accused of robbing a man at knifepoint during an argument in a Farmington residence.

Erickson Matchers, 30, is accused of a second-degree felony count of armed robbery, according to court records.

The defendant did not have legal representation on the morning of March 9.

A Farmington Police Department officer was dispatched around 6:56 p.m. on March 3 to the Auburn Mobile Home Park at 951 N. Auburn Ave. to investigate a reported robbery.

The police officer who arrived on scene spoke to two men inside one of the residences.

The alleged victim told police he had been staying at his friend's residence when Matchers confronted him with a knife.

Matchers was allegedly mad the victim was staying at the residence. A knife with a 7- to 8-inch blade allegedly was used by Matchers.

The man then told the officer Matchers stole all of his personal belongings, including two bags, a jacket and his phone charger.

The defendant then left the scene in a GMC pickup truck.

Matchers was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on March 4.

The defendant picked up a new criminal case on March 5 for a felony and petty misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, along with a petty misdemeanor charge of concealing identity, according to court records.

He also has a pending misdemeanor charge for battery, for which he plead not guilty.

Matchers has felony convictions for false imprisonment, battery upon a peace officer, criminal damage to property and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

He also has misdemeanor convictions for battery, attempted criminal damage to property, DWI, attempted child abuse and resisting arrest.

The defendant had a bench warrant on Feb. 18 for failure to comply issued in a drug case.

A probation violation arraignment was set for March 23 in Aztec District Court on the case.

Matchers' preliminary hearing was set for the morning of March 18 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

