Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Jarred Benally was arrested at 2:45 p.m. on March 2 at the intersection of East Pinon Street and South Miller Avenue for alleged driving under the influence of liquor, driving on roadways laned for traffic and open container.

• Keith Jim was arrested at 1:33 a.m. on March 2 at the intersection of East Elm Street and South Illinois Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, open container, driving on roadways laned for traffic and headlamps on motor vehicles required.

• Derek Tsosie was arrested at 3:30 p.m. on March 2 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Curtis Brock was arrested at 8:42 a.m. on March 2 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Lovina Carpenter was arrested at 2:08 p.m. on March 2 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

March 2

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of West 20th Street and Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 7:01 a.m. on the 1600 block of Ojo Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:07 a.m. at the intersection of East 30th Street and North Sullivan Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 8:36 a.m. on the 2200 block of Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 11:25 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Herrera Road and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 1:55 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 2:26 p.m. at intersection of East Pinon Street and South Miller Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 2:35 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 3:12 p.m. on the 2900 block of Spencer Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:50 p.m. on the 4300 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:26 p.m. at the intersection of Camina Flora and Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a strongarm robbery at 6:56 p.m. on the 900 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:22 p.m. on the 2500 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:02 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a criminal damage to property at 10:04 p.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

