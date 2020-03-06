CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Victim flown to Albuquerque hospital for emergency surgery

Story Highlights Ariel Hogue, 23, and Darrell Dennison, 30, are accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery.

Dennison and Hogue were found by officers attempting to locate the suspects.

They have been released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

FARMINGTON — Two Farmington residents are accused of severely battering a man, leaving him with a broken jaw and a brain bleed — injuries that required emergency surgery in Albuquerque.

Ariel Hogue, 23, and Darrell Dennison, 30, are accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery, according to court records.

Shellie Patscheck, Hogue's attorney, did not provide a comment by deadline.

Tyson Quail, Dennison's attorney, declined to comment on the case.

A Farmington Police Department officer was dispatched around 1:07 a.m. on Feb. 23 to the 300 block of East Apache Street to investigate a possible battery.

The caller told dispatch a man was outside her residence and he looked like he had been beaten up.

Darrell Dennison (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The officer who arrived on scene saw a man with his right eye swollen shut. He appeared to be bleeding from both nostrils and had dried blood on his lips.

He smelled of an alcoholic beverage and was visibility intoxicated, according to court documents.

The alleged victim told the police he was "jumped" in a residence in the 300 block of North Loma Linda Avenue where he had been drinking alcohol before the alleged incident.

At the time, the man had been cleared by paramedics at the scene. Due to his intoxication level and injuries, he provided a minimal statement about the incident.

Dennison and Hogue were contacted by officers. The male suspect refused to cooperate with police, stating he didn't know anything. Hogue told police she punched him four to five times along with Dennison, who punched the man multiple times, according to court records.

April Hogue (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

She stated they attacked the man because he was being disrespectful to her mother and was refusing to leave the residence.

While being transported to the Sobering Center, the man complained of jaw pain and requested to be taken to the San Juan Regional Medical Center Emergency Room.

Police later learned the man had a brain bleed and a broken jaw and required immediate surgery.

His injuries also probably required facial reconstruction surgery, and the man had the potential to lose his right eye, according to court documents. He was flown to Albuquerque for emergency surgery.

Both defendants are set for their preliminary hearings on the morning of March 18 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

They have been released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/03/06/farmington-pair-accused-aggravated-battery-causing-broken-jaw-brain-bleed/4975718002/