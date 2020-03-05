CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

March 1

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 1 a.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:10 a.m. on the 1600 block of Ojo Court. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:33 a.m. on the 600 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 1:38 p.m. on the 800 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 2:52 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 3:13 p.m. on the 1000 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:54 p.m. on the 2000 block of Smith Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 4:29 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 4:30 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 6:19 p.m. on the 1900 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 6:57 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 8:15 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:24 p.m. on the 3300 block of North Buena Vista Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 10:02 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:01 p.m. on the 2800 block of East Elm Street. A report was taken.

