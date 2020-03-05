CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Defendant allegedly wore FBI hat, had badge and ID card

Story Highlights Anthony Montano, 45, is accused of two felony counts of impersonating a peace officer along with misdemeanor counts of impersonating a peace officer and criminal trespass in two separate criminal cases.

Montano did not have legal representation on March 5.

Montano allegedly showed an officer a flip out wallet with a "special agent" signed ID card and a badge.

FARMINGTON — A Bloomfield man is facing multiple charges of impersonating an FBI agent at a Farmington hotel and at a bank, allegedly flashing a gold-colored badge and a "special agent" identification card.

Anthony Montano, 45, is accused of two felony counts of impersonating a peace officer along with misdemeanor counts of impersonating a peace officer and criminal trespass in two separate criminal cases, according to court documents.

A Farmington Police Department officer on Feb. 24 was asked to contact the assistant general manager of the Courtyard by Marriott hotel at 560 Scott Ave. in reference to Montano, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed Feb. 26 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Farmington Magistrate Court Judge Rena Scott on March 2 transferred Montano's case to district court to determine if he is competent to stand trial. He is being held at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Trespassed employee returns — with FBI T-shirts

The defendant is a former hotel employee who was asked to resign and was trespassed from the business. The manager told the officer Montano had been at the hotel the night before, on Feb. 23.

Montano brought three T-shirts in packages for the manager. The manager opened them in front of the Farmington police officer. Each black shirt had FBI and Behavioral Analysis Unit printed on the front of them, according to the affidavit.

A female employee told Montano he was not allowed on the property. He allegedly flashed a badge, stating he was with the FBI and it was OK for him to be there.

The officer called an FBI agent and told him Montano was telling people he's with the FBI, and flashing a badge. The agent told the officer the FBI is aware of Montano and they have had contact with him in the past, the affidavit stated.

Anthony Montano (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Suspect arrested at local bank

A Farmington police officer was dispatched around 10:32 a.m. on Feb. 28 to the Bank of America at 2200 E. Main St. on reports of a man saying strange things to employees, according to the narrative in a Statement of Probable Cause filed March 2 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Montano allegedly asked a female employee if she killed her husband.

The suspect, wearing an FBI hat, showed an officer a flip out wallet with a "special agent" signed ID card and gold-in-color badge, according to the court document. Montano tried to explain away a lot of questions from the officer, like where he was stationed and what he was doing, the court document stated

The officer tried to speak to Montano outside the bank, but he refused to leave until he did his banking business. More officers arrived at the scene and spoke to Montano as he tried to leave the bank.

The officer believed Montano was trying to deceive the officers by using fake credentials to get away. It was also learned Montano had three active arrest warrants.

The document indicates Montano verbally protested, stating police could not take a federal agent into custody and protested that it was not legal to arrest him.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

