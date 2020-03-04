CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Brenda Rodriguez was arrested at 4 a.m. on Feb. 29 on the 700 block of East 30th Street for alleged aggravated DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

• Marc Blueeyes was arrested at 2:18 a.m. on Feb. 29 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged criminal trespass.

• Larae Betoni was arrested at 1:57 a.m. on Feb. 29 at the intersection of West Boyd Drive and Municipal Drive for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs and vehicles entering stop or yield intersection.

• Tremayne Yazzie was arrested at 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 29 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged criminal trespass and shoplifting.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Feb. 29

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:31 a.m. on the 700 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 8:01 a.m. on the 500 block of Pima Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:28 a.m. on the 300 block of Sunrise Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a breaking and entering at 9:34 a.m. on the 2500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:51 a.m. on the 3800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:57 a.m. at the intersection of South Wagner Avenue and East Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 2:17 p.m. on the 3000 block of La Plata Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an indecent exposure at 3:48 p.m. on the 4700 block of Cortez Way. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an vehicle complaint at 4:30 p.m. on the 7900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 4:36 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:22 p.m. on the 1500 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:17 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

