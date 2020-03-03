CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Marvin Deschinny was arrested at 1:39 a.m. on Feb. 28 on the 1600 block of Ojo Court for alleged criminal trespass.

• Branden Dodge was arrested at 10:52 p.m. on Feb. 28 on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway for alleged criminal trespass.

• Ronald Begay was arrested at 10:52 p.m. on Feb. 28 on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway for alleged criminal trespass.

• Robert Colborn was arrested at 1:56 p.m. on Feb. 28 on the 1500 block of San Juan Boulevard due to an arrest warrant.

• Jose Aranda was arrested at 10:43 a.m. on Feb. 28 on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Brandon Johnson was arrested at 8:53 a.m. on Feb. 28 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Dillon Mitchell was arrested at 8 a.m. on Feb. 28 on the 3800 block of English Road due to an arrest warrant.

• Terrence Tyler was arrested at 2 a.m. on Feb. 28 on the 3000 block of East Main Street for alleged battery upon a peace officer, concealing identity, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and aggravated battery.

• Francisco Gutierrez was arrested at 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 28 on the 2500 block of Lee Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Feb. 28

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 12:38 a.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an indecent exposure at 3:13 a.m. on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a probation/parole violation at 7:50 a.m. on the 3700 block of English Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 9:34 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of indecent exposure at 11:21 a.m. on the 2200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:56 p.m. on the 1500 block of San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:44 p.m. on the 1500 block of East 25th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at 7:23 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 8:44 p.m. on the 600 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at 11:53 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2020/03/03/farmington-police-department-blotter-february-28-2020-arrests-calllogs/4939482002/